‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 to Film Multiple Endings to Prevent Leaks, HBO Boss Casey Bloys Says

Game of Thrones” Season 8 will use the art of misdirection to prevent the series’ ending from leaking early.

HBO’s president of programming Casey Bloys said that the several different endings for the show will be shot in order to prevent the true ending from being spoiled online. “I know in ‘Game of Thrones,’ the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” Bloys said during a speech at Moravian College, per local outlet The Morning Call. “You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

The show’s most recent season was plagued by hackers who released episodes online early when HBO would not meet their demands for ransom.

This multiple endings strategy for keeping endings secret is not new and has been used by AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” HBO’s “The Sopranos,” and even as far back as “Dallas” in 1980. Not even the characters will know which of the episodes shot will be the true finale.

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones,” which films across many different countries and continents, will begin production in October and may continue as late as August 2018 delaying the season’s air date into 2019.

“Our production people are trying to figure out a timeline for the shoot and how much time the special effects take,” Bloys said.

