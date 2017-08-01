‘Game of Thrones’ Star on Jon, Daenerys Meeting: ‘They Managed Not to Kill Each Other’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen Season 7 Episode 3 of “Game of Thrones”

This week’s “Game of Thrones” saw the long-awaited meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, though the two leaders did not see eye-to-eye right away.

Conleth Hill, who plays Lord Varys on the megahit HBO series, told Variety that although the meeting was not all hugs and kisses, it could have been worse.

“They’re both headstrong kids,” Hill said. “They’ve been the leader of their own pack for so long, and there’s of course a history of bad blood between their families. But they managed not to kill each other.”

“It was ice and fire really,” he continued. “I think Tyrion’s temperature control helped a lot. I don’t think it went as badly as it could have. Had their characters met earlier, they might have pulled a knife or had a fight. I think they’re just getting to the stage now where the future of the world is more important than any ego trip they might have had.”

This week also saw a major setback for Daenerys and her forces. In addition to losing their Dornish allies with the capture of Ellaria Sand, Jaime and Cersei virtually emptied out the Lannister stronghold of Casterly Rock and marched their army straight to the Martell seat of Highgarden. At Highgarden, Jaime gave Lady Olenna, a.k.a. the Queen of Thorns, the opportunity to kill herself by drinking poisoned wine.

“Jaime and Cersei knew that their home would be a target and anticipated it,” Hill said. “If you’re dealing with a family member as opposed to an opponent where you don’t know how they think–I mean, that’s war. Sometimes there are victories and sometimes there are losses. But she’s still got those three dragons and the Dothraki and all the Unsullied. I will say that Diana Rigg’s exit was beautiful.”