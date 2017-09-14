‘Game of Thrones’ Creator George R.R. Martin’s ‘Who Fears Death?’ Adds Michael Lombardo, Selwyn Seyfu Hinds

HBO has closed a development deal for “Who Fears Death” a series from executive producer and “Game of Thrones”creator George R.R. Martin.

Joining Martin as executive producers are former HBO programming president Michael Lombardo and Angela Mancuso. Selwyn Seyfu Hinds will write and co-executive produce.

Author Nnedi Okorafor announced in July via Twitter that her novel “Who Fears Death” was in development at HBO. “My novel WHO FEARS DEATH has been optioned by @HBO & is now in early development as a TV series with George RR Martin as executive producer,” she wrote. HBO declined to comment at the time, but Martin, later in the day on his blog wrote, ““As usual, however, the internet is blowing this story all out of proportion, at least in regards to my own participation. I will be an Executive Producer on WHO FEARS DEATH but I will not be the Executive Produce, i.e. the showrunner. That’s an important distinction. Should we move forward, there will be a number of Executive Producers, and probably some Co-Executive Producers and Supervising Producers and Producers as well. This is television.”

The addition of Lombardo makes “Who Fears Death” the second series exec produced by the former HBO chief to move ahead at the premium service since he departed there last year. In October, HBO gave a series order to an untitled drama from Lombardo and Keshet about the kidnapping of three Israeli teenagers.

“Who Fears Death” is a coming of age story about a young woman living in a post-apocalyptic version of North Africa. Okorafor is set to serve as a consultant on the series.