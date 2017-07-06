‘Game of Thrones’: HBO Announces Worldwide Exhibition Tour

Staff Writer
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer
Screenshot/YouTube

Westeros may be coming soon to a city near you.

HBO and global events provider GES announced on Thursday their collaboration on the first ever “Game of Thrones: Exhibition Tour.” The worldwide tour will kick off fall of 2017 in Europe. More details regarding cities and dates are expected to be announced in the near future.

Inspired by “Game of Thrones,” this exhibition will take fans into the world of the Seven Kingdoms for a look at authentic props, costumes, and set decorations from the show. The 10,000-square-foot interactive experience with multimedia content includes a look into the mythical lands of Westeros and Essos.

Related

Game of Thrones Season 7

‘Game of Thrones’: 8 Things We Know About Season 7

According to a release, the “Game of Thrones” exhibit will include themed settings including the wintry landscapes of the North, the tree-lined pathway of the King’s Road, and the regal settings of King’s Landing. The centerpiece will be the Iron Throne room.

“‘Game of Thrones’ has truly become a worldwide phenomenon, with fans avidly watching the show throughout all corners of the globe,” said Jeff Peters, HBO’s director of global licensing. “Based on the stellar work GES has done with previous entertainment partners, we think this exhibition is going to be something fans will love, regardless of which part of the world they call home, and we’re excited to give them the opportunity to visit and celebrate the incredible craftsmanship of the talented ‘Game of Thrones’ production team.”

“Game of Thrones” Season 7 debuts July 16.

See a photo of the exhibition below:

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad