‘Game of Thrones’: HBO Announces Worldwide Exhibition Tour

Westeros may be coming soon to a city near you.

HBO and global events provider GES announced on Thursday their collaboration on the first ever “Game of Thrones: Exhibition Tour.” The worldwide tour will kick off fall of 2017 in Europe. More details regarding cities and dates are expected to be announced in the near future.

Inspired by “Game of Thrones,” this exhibition will take fans into the world of the Seven Kingdoms for a look at authentic props, costumes, and set decorations from the show. The 10,000-square-foot interactive experience with multimedia content includes a look into the mythical lands of Westeros and Essos.

According to a release, the “Game of Thrones” exhibit will include themed settings including the wintry landscapes of the North, the tree-lined pathway of the King’s Road, and the regal settings of King’s Landing. The centerpiece will be the Iron Throne room.

“‘Game of Thrones’ has truly become a worldwide phenomenon, with fans avidly watching the show throughout all corners of the globe,” said Jeff Peters, HBO’s director of global licensing. “Based on the stellar work GES has done with previous entertainment partners, we think this exhibition is going to be something fans will love, regardless of which part of the world they call home, and we’re excited to give them the opportunity to visit and celebrate the incredible craftsmanship of the talented ‘Game of Thrones’ production team.”

“Game of Thrones” Season 7 debuts July 16.

See a photo of the exhibition below: