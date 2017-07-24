‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Carice van Houten Reveals Her Picks for ‘Prince Who Was Promised’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen Season 7, episode 2 of “Game of Thrones.”

This week’s episode of “Game of Thrones” revealed that the prophesied “prince who was promised” could actually be a princess instead.

In a conversation with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), the Red Woman herself, Melisandre (Carice van Houten) tells the Mother of Dragons of the mythical prince who is said to be the only one capable of stopping the Night’s King and his army of the dead. But Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) points out that in the original Valyrian, the word for prince has no gender, meaning the person could be either male or female. So which character could be Westeros’ salvation?

“It’s just a guessing game. It’s a lottery at this point,” van Houten told Variety. “Anything can happen in this show. I would like to live in a world where it could be Samwell Tarly, but that’s probably not going to happen. I have a feeling that Tyrion might have a chance. And Jon, I don’t know. It would be weird if he was to be killed again.”

In another scene in this week’s episode, Daenerys and her advisers and allies plot the best way to take Westeros while also reducing the number of civilian causalities. The scene is significant in that the majority of the major players at the table are women, save for Tyrion (Peter Dinklage).

“That’s part of the strength of the show I think,” van Houten said. “It’s really great. If only for that I’m happy to be part of this show. It’s necessary. We need good female roles. Heroes that are females and interesting complex characters that are just superficial.”