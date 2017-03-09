The Azure Window, a natural rock formation on the island of Gozo in Malta that served as the backdrop to HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” has collapsed in a storm.

Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted the news on Wednesday. “Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion,” he wrote. “That sad day arrived.”

Muscat later tweeted a photo of the site from which visitors used to be able to see the arch. “Heartbreaking,” he wrote.

The arch, developed over the years through water erosion, had gradually widened, especially in recent years. In December 2016, an order prohibited visitors from walking on the formation, at the risk of a fine. The site was a popular tourist destination and location for cliff diving, to the detriment of its structural integrity.

In addition to being featured on the first season of “Game of Thrones,” the Azure Window also appeared in the 1981 movie “Clash of the Titans” and “The Count Of Monte Cristo” in 2002.

No one was injured during the collapse, according to reports.

Since news broke of the the arch’s collapse, Muscat has announced that an “international initiative” will see “what the future holds” for the destination. When asked if the arch could be rebuilt, Muscat replied, “I’m not saying necessarily that.”