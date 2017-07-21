‘Game of Thrones’ Trailer Reveals Melisandre Counseling Daenerys

A new trailer for Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” shows Melisandre in the court of Daenerys Targaryen.

“I believe you have a role to play, as does another,” the Red Witch tells the Mother of Dragons at the close of a new trailer revealed Friday at Comic-Con.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking at Comic-Con in San Diego Friday, Sophie Turner — who plays the elder Stark daughter on the show — said that the character has changed dramatically from Season 1, when as a young woman she wanted only to marry.

“She’s always on the search for happiness, but she doesn’t see the world through rose-colored glasses now,” Turner said. She added, “She’s woke now, guys. She’s real woke. She trusts no one now, man or woman, family member or not. And that’s important if you play the Game of Thrones.”

Her reference to a family member was likely a reference to Sansa’s brother Jon Snow. Turner said the two characters’ relationship is evolving.

“There’s still that kind of sibling rivalry from back when they were young,” Turner said, adding, “That sexism that’s just ingrained in the culture where the men are the fighting figures and the women just say nothing … it’s proving quite difficult.”

As for the future of their relationship, she said, “He’s the military man, she’s the politician, but I think they need to realize that they need to stop fighting and start working together.”

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, also talked about her character’s attitude toward men when asked how she feels about the obvious affection that Tormund has for her.

“What I love about Brienne of Tarth is that I don’t think at the foremost of her consciousness is a value system based on how men appreciate her,” she said, adding, “I think she finds it very awkward. But underneath any awkwardness is a potential secret enjoyment.”