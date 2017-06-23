Gabe Pressman, TV Reporter Who Covered New York for 60 Years, Dies at 93

Gabe Pressman, a New York TV news icon whose career spanned the evolution of the medium, died Friday in the city he covered for more than 60 years. He was 93.

Pressman spent nearly half a century at NBC’s flagship New York station, WNBC-TV. He began his TV career anchoring a five-minute daily news report for what was then WRCA-TV in 1956. He continue to cover events for WNBC until his final months, including this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“This is an incredibly sad day for the WNBC family. Gabe Pressman was a television icon who served our viewers for more than 50 years,” said Eric Lerner, WNBC president and general manager. “He was truly one of a kind and represented the very best in television news reporting. Gabe was still coming to work and thinking about the next story. He was a treasured colleague and friend to all of us and he will be missed.”

Survivors include his wife, four children and eight grandchildren.

More to come