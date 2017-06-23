Gabe Pressman, TV Reporter Who Covered New York for 60 Years, Dies at 93

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Gabe Pressman
Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Gabe Pressman, a New York TV news icon whose career spanned the evolution of the medium, died Friday in the city he covered for more than 60 years.  He was 93.

Pressman spent nearly half a century at NBC’s flagship New York station, WNBC-TV. He began his TV career anchoring a five-minute daily news report for what was then WRCA-TV in 1956. He continue to cover events for WNBC until his final months, including this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“This is an incredibly sad day for the WNBC family. Gabe Pressman was a television icon who served our viewers for more than 50 years,” said Eric Lerner, WNBC president and general manager. “He was truly one of a kind and represented the very best in television news reporting. Gabe was still coming to work and thinking about the next story. He was a treasured colleague and friend to all of us and he will be missed.”

Survivors include his wife, four children and eight grandchildren.

More to come

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad