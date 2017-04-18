FYI is joining forces with Sur La Table for a new culinary series called “Scraps” that will be executive produced by Katie Couric, Variety has learned.

The series will follow national Sur La Table Chef Joel Gamoran as he travels across the U.S. creating incredible feasts in unexpected places, using food waste and scraps, like banana peels and chicken bones. The network has ordered ten half-hour episodes that are slated to premiere beginning May 21 at 10:30pm.

“Food waste is such a huge problem in this country and more and more people want to do something about it,” said Couric. “I’m so excited for Chef Joel Gamoran to introduce viewers to wonderful places and delicious recipes using ingredients we never imagined could taste so good. Joel’s energy and enthusiasm are infectious.”

FYI and Sur La Table will also partner to offer ten online cooking classes, giving viewers the opportunity to learn more in depth techniques and incorporate scraps in their cooking. The cooking classes will be available for purchase on Sur La Table’s website after each episode of “Scraps” airs. Additionally, a sweepstakes will offer viewers the chance to win KitchenAid products and Sur La Table cooking classes.

“Scraps” is produced by Katie Couric Media and RAIN for FYI. The show’s digital format was developed by production partner RAIN, a NY-based digital consultancy. Timothy Whitney and Brian Edelman are executive producers for RAIN. Gena McCarthy and Jordan Harman serve as executive producers for FYI.