FYI announced its 2017 programming slate on Monday. The announcement included nine new series including the house hunting and design shows “Prefabulous” and “Hunting Abroad,” as well as returning shows like Season 4 of “Tiny House Hunting” and Season 2 of “Food Porn.”

All of the shows announced focus on three core lifestyle genres: food, relationships and home. In addition to shows on its linear channel, FYI also has several short form digital series, including “Married Life” and “Upgrade My Bae,” where couples get a chance to spice up their partner’s style by turning them into the fantasy “bae” they always dreamed of.

Over the coming months, FYI will announce programming premiere dates for its 2017 roster. Check out descriptions for the new and returning shows below.

New Shows

“You Can’t Turn That Into a House”

Missouri-based brothers Taimoor and Rehan Nana, along with their partner and architect Kyle Davis, use their renovation skills to build amazing living spaces out of totally impossible locations. Whether it’s turning a rusted-out old silo into a high-rise one bedroom or transforming an old de-commissioned airplane into a home with wings, there is no job too extreme for this crew.

13 episodes; Produced by Red Arrow Industries

“Stove Tots”

This series follows the next generation of cooking masters – young maestros of the kitchen – as they prepare and compete in cook-offs across the US. Each episode will feature a new group of culinary wunderkinds, along with their overbearing parents, as they prepare recipes, search for inspiration and deal with the pressures of competition. It all leads up to competition day, where three culinary phenoms will go head-to-head in a two-round elimination tournament.

13 episodes; Produced by Collins Ave

“A Question of Love”

The show explores what happens when couples decide to take a major step in their relationship – moving in together. The series will follow three couples, all at different points in their relationship, who will ask each other a series of questions designed specifically to highlight the truth and the spaces between them. With guidance from relationship expert and certified dating coach, Damona Hoffman, these questions give each person the permission to ask questions they may have never asked on their own. Over the next several weeks, viewers will watch as they cohabitate and see whether the revelations have helped or hurt their chances for a successful relationship.

10 episodes; Produced by Noble Savages

“My So Called Simple Life”

Many people are looking to break free from a fast-paced, gadget-driven lifestyle and return to a simpler, more sustainable and self-reliant way of life. “My So Called Simple Life” follows three couples as they leave careers and material objects behind in pursuit of a simpler life. Living off-the-grid is a drastic change and their new lifestyle will test their relationships, unlike anything else before. Will these couples succeed or will their so-called simple way of life prove more difficult than they ever imagined? After several months of living off-the-grid, each couple will decide whether or not they want to continue with this new lifestyle or pack it in and go back to their old ways.

10 episodes; Produced by Propagate Content

“Man vs Master”

Unknown chefs working in the trenches of the food industry will compete for the opportunity of a lifetime – a coveted apprenticeship with a world-renowned celebrity chef. But in order to win, they will have to beat the master in a face-off first. In each episode, three new emerging chefs will go head-to-head in challenges related to a master chef’s specialty. After two intense rounds, only one chef will remain and face the same culinary icon whose dishes they have been emulating in a third and final challenge. A rotating roster of culinary masters will be featured throughout the series and Richard Blais, American chef, successful restauranteur and James Beard-nominated author, will serve as host. 13 episodes; Produced by Kinetic Content

“Prefabulous”

“Prefabulous” celebrates America’s next big trend in real estate, prefabricated homes. Pre-fab living has become the new American dream for homebuyers who want all things custom, at a reasonable price. No longer the generic pre-fab homes of yesteryear, architects and designers are building high-end, architecturally stunning, yet affordable fully customizable homes and getting it all done on a very short timeline. In each episode of the series, viewers will follow an individual or family as they embark on building their dream pre-fab home.

8 episodes; Produced by Vox Entertainment

“Sheffield Real Estate”

The series follows DeLeon Sheffield and her family as she manages her fast-growing real estate business in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, all while raising three rowdy young boys. Armed with the support of her husband, baseball legend Gary Sheffield, DeLeon helps upscale clients find their dream home. Her outspoken business partner and mother Debbie, lives with the family and helps rein in her grandsons when she’s not too busy reining in real estate deals.

14 episodes; Produced by Pink Sneakers Productions

“Virtually Renovated”

In this new series, the first of its kind, homeowners will collaborate with an expert team of high-end designers to renovate their home, with one major difference; the designers will present all of their designs in state-of-the-art virtual reality. Using the latest in Samsung VR technology, the homeowners will walk through the designs, choosing the one they feel is best. Along the way, viewers can follow along with their own VR goggles, experiencing the design process and the renovation as if they were right there. Will the final reveal be everything the homeowners dreamed, or will they be disappointed once the virtual becomes reality?

6 episodes; Produced by INvelop Entertainment

“Hunting Abroad”

In “Hunting Abroad,” viewers will follow along as a family or a couple prepare to make the ultimate move. With the help of an international real estate expert, they will visit a stunning international city, and tour three breathtaking and unique properties. The potential homeowners will dive deep into what it’s like to live there – speaking with current residents and experiencing neighborhoods first hand. From a beachfront neighborhood teeming with bohemian shops and vegetarian cuisine to a quiet cottage with the best coffee in town, each prospective homeowner will talk the talk and walk the walk with the locals to figure out which neighborhood best fits their lifestyle. Ultimately, they’ll make their decision, choosing the perfect home, and lifestyle, for them.

13 episodes; Produced by The Cartel

Returning Shows

“Tiny House Nation” – Season 4

Follow host John Weisbarth and renovation expert and tiny home innovative designer Zack Giffin as they travel across America showing off ingenious small spaces and the people who live in them. Along the way, they help families design and construct their own mini dream homes, each no larger than 500 square feet.

10 episodes; Produced by Loud TV

“Food Porn” – Season 2

Chef and New York restaurateur, Michael Chernow is in search of the most buzzed about food in America. Viewers will follow Chernow as he travels across the US to meet today’s tastemakers – the everyday people behind the delicious online posts – and discover what makes the meal so distinctive and worthy to share online. Michael will get his hands dirty in the kitchen and meet with the chefs responsible for creating the dishes to find out what’s in them and why they are so insanely popular.

13 episodes; Produced by Loud TV

“Zombie House Flipping” – Season 2

Justin Stamper and his crew of renovators have found a solution to the abandoned, rundown homes in Florida. As the “Robin Hoods of Real Estate” in Orlando, they buy and fix up dilapidated, sometimes bank-owned homes, making big money in the process – but of course, not without difficulties along the way. In each episode, Justin, along with his trusty dog Marley, and team of house-flipping mavericks, tour decrepit properties and determine their resale value. Once they pick a property, Justin hands it over to the dueling construction and makeover masters: Keith, the builder, and Duke, the designer. Then once the transformation is complete, property scout and realtor extraordinaire, Ashlee, lists the revived property in hopes of turning a profit.

13 episodes; Produced by Pilgrim Media Group

“My Floating Home” – Season 2

This series follows the construction process of families who are building their ultimate waterside dream home that floats on water. It explores stunning design features created uniquely for floating homes – from underwater windows to view fish, to wraparound sundecks and huge picture windows to take in the magnificent views.

14 episodes; Produced by Windfall Films

“Tiny House Hunting” – Season 4

The show follows realtors as they help a pair of tiny home seekers find the perfect existing mini home for their family. Whether it’s a potential full-time home in the Rockies or a tiny beach getaway on the coast of Florida, each homeowner will be shown three different tiny abodes and then decide which is the best for them.

17 episodes; Produced by Loud TV