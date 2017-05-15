FX’s ‘Trust’ Casts Harris Dickinson as J. Paul Getty III

Harris Dickinson has been cast to play J. Paul Getty III in FX limited series “Trust.” Dickinson will play J. Paul Getty’s idealistic yet rebellious teenage grandson, who increasingly feels the burden of his famous name. He joins a cast that includes Hillary Swank as Gail Getty and Donald Sutherland as J. Paul Getty.

The 10-episode first installment of “Trust” is set in 1973, when the young Getty is kidnapped in Rome and his mafia captors are banking on a huge ransom. The series charts the young man’s nightmare ordeal at the hands of kidnappers who cannot understand why nobody seems to want their captive back. The Italian police think it’s a prank and decline to investigate. Paul’s father is lost in a heroin daze in London and refuses to answer the phone. His grandfather is marooned in a Tudor mansion in the English countryside surrounded by five mistresses and a pet lion. Only his mother Gail is left to negotiate with increasingly desperate kidnappers.

The series is being executive produced by Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson. Written by Beaufoy and directed by Boyle, the first installment will be produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibel Films and Snicket Films Limited. “Trust” is set to premiere in January.

Dickinson — whose credits include “Some Girls,” “Silent Witness” and “Clique” — is represented by Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment, Randi Goldstein at The Gersh Agency, and Kristin Tarry at TCG Artist Management.