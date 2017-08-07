FX to Offer $6 Subscription Service FX+ for Ad-Free Episodes Via Comcast

Comcast and FX Networks are teaming up to launch FX+, a new subscription service that charges $6 for ad-free access to current seasons of all of its original series, as well as a full catalog of previous shows.

Over 1,000 episodes will be available across FX+, boasting signature series from the past 15 years at the network including “American Horror Story,” “Damages,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Shield,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “Terriers.”

FX+, which would encompass both FX and sister network FXX, would only be available via Comcast’s own platform, Xfinity, beginning Sept. 5.

FX+ marks the second offering introduced by Comcast in recent months that creates a subscription extension to a basic-cable channel. In June, Comcast unveiled AMC Premiere, which would offer new episodes of its primetime series without commercials at the same time they made their linear debut.

“This is an exciting day for FX Networks, because it represents the next step in building a consumer experience as good as our original programming brand,” said FX Networks CEO John Landgraf in a statement. “We have been diligent about recapturing the in-season stacking rights for all current original programming and recapturing the rights to all seasons of a large portion of our legacy of great original series.”