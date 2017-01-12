FX has announced the premiere dates for “Feud: Bette and Joan,” the new limited series from Ryan Murphy,” the penultimate season of Emmy-nominated spy drama “The Americans,” and the eighth season of comedy series “Archer,” which is now moving to FXX.

Ryan Murphy’s latest anthology series, “Feud: Bette and Joan,” will debut on Sunday, March 5. The first installment of the limited series recounts the legendary rivalry between Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) during their collaboration on the Oscar-nominated movie “What Ever Happened to Bette Jane?” as well as after the cameras stopped rolling. Each installment of the anthology will focus on a different epic battle.

The cast also includes Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman, and Alison Wright, as well as guest stars Dominic Burgess, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Kiernan Shipka.

Along with Murphy, executive producers are Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Dede Gardner and Brad Pitt of Plan B Entertainment. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

“The Americans” will move to Tuesday nights for its fifth season, airing on March 7 at 10pm. A critical favorite since its premiere in 2013, “The Americans” was finally recognized with major Emmy nominations last summer, including best drama and acting nods for its lead actors, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. The series has also been named an AFI TV Program of the Year for each of its first four seasons.

FX renewed the Cold-War era spy drama from executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields in 2016 for a final two seasons. This penultimate 13-episode season will be followed by a 10-episode final season to air in 2018.

“The Americans” stars Russell and Rhys as Soviet spies living in a Washington, D.C.-area suburb during the Reagan era. Weisberg and Fields serve as executive producers on the series with Yost, Long, Stephen Schiff and Amblin Television’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

“Archer,” which is moving to FXX for its eighth season, will premiere on April 5 at 10pm. This past summer, “Archer” was renewed for a whopping three seasons, bringing it through Season 10. Show creator Adam Reed has said the series will end after the tenth season, though that has not been officially confirmed by the network.

A half-hour animated comedy that revolves around private eye Sterling, “Archer” was created by Reed and Floyd County Productions. Reed serves as executive producer with Matt Thompson. Voice actors include H. Jon Benjamin, Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Reed, and Lucky Yates. FX Productions is behind the series.