FX Networks’ upfront gathering in New York on Thursday night was short on ad sales pitches and long on pitchers — of Guinness, Sam Adams, Corona et al — as stars turned out to bowl and banter with media buyers.

The company’s typically off-kilter event was held at Lucky Strike Manhattan. It followed a screening at the SVA Theater of the premiere of “Fargo’s” third season, which bows April 19.

Ewan McGregor, who toplines this season of “Fargo,” showed some flair with his bowling technique. The casts of “The Americans,” “You’re the Worst” and “Archer” were among those who were out in force in bowling shoes. Chris Geere of “You’re the Worst” gleefully ran over to take a selfie with McGregor, a fellow U.K-er. Darren Criss was all smiles as he made the rounds and talked of his preparations to play the killer in “American Crime Story: Versace,” which begins shooting in a few weeks.

“Feud’s” Alfred Molina, sporting a full beard, mixed and mingled with “American Horror Story’s” Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr., “Legion’s” Jean Smart, Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell, Noah Emmerich and Margo Martindale of “The Americans” and others. “Fargo” and “Legion” showrunner Noah Hawley collected compliments for his success and his work ethic.

FX Networks’ chief John Landgraf was guilty of understatement in his brief remarks, talking up the “tremendous” year that FX and FXX had in 2016 — from record ratings to a record haul of awards — and what’s to come in the rest of 2017.

As usual, FX stars were gushy in expressing their appreciation for the work environment provided by Landgraf and his team. Holly Taylor of “The Americans” showed her love by snagging one of the FX-embossed pillows scattered around the party as she made her way back to 42nd Street.

(Pictured: “You’re the Worst” creator Stephen Falk flanked by stars Desmin Borges, Aya Cash, Kether Donohue and Chris Geere)