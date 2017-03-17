FX’s “Trust” is moving into production. The 10-episode first season of the Getty family series will begin shooting in June in London and Rome, and will bow on the network in January 2018.

“We’re thrilled to begin production on ‘Trust,’” said FX Networks CEO John Landgraf. “The scripts from Simon Beaufoy are fantastic; surprising, nuanced, funny. They give Danny Boyle so much to work with. We appreciate everything that they, Christian Colson and all of our producing partners have done that will help make ‘Trust’ a show that is certain make the Platinum Age of television even a little weightier.”

The story centers on John Paul Getty III, heir to the Getty oil fortune. The first season takes place in 1973, when the young Getty is kidnapped in Rome and his mafia captors are banking on a multi-million dollar ransom. But the tale soon turns into a nightmare ordeal at the hands of kidnappers who cannot understand why nobody seems to want their captive back: The Italian police think it’s a prank and decline to investigate. Paul’s father is lost in a heroin daze in London and refuses to answer the phone. Paul’s grandfather — possibly the richest man in the world — is marooned in a Tudor mansion in the English countryside surrounded by five mistresses and a pet lion. He’s busy. Only Paul’s mother is left to negotiate with increasingly desperate kidnappers. Problem is, she’s broke.

A cast has yet to be announced. The network ordered the anthology series back in March 2016 from executive producers Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy, and Christian Colson. Written by Beaufoy and directed by Boyle, the first installment will be produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibel Films and Snicket Films Limited.

The series is a result of FX Productions’ first-look production deal with Boyle and Colson in October 2014. Boyle and Colson reunite with Beaufoy following previous collaborations on “Slumdog Millionaire” and “127 Hours.”