FX Productions Inks Overall Deal With ‘Atlanta’ Executive Producer Paul Simms

FX Productions has inked an overall television production deal with writer and producer Paul Simms, Variety has learned.

Under the new deal, Simms will continue as executive producer on FX’s hit breakout “Atlanta,” while also developing, writing, and producing new TV projects for FXP.

“We’ve had a great experience working with Paul on ‘Atlanta.’ Paul has a track record of success and we look forward to him developing new projects for FXP,” said Nick Grad, who made the announcement with Eric Schrier, his co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions.

“Atlanta,” the most-watched new scripted cable comedy series of 2016, has won numerous awards and is a shoo-in for Thursday’s Emmy nominations. Aside from serving as executive producer on that critically-acclaimed series, Simms has written for “The Larry Sanders Show,” “The Flight of the Conchords,” “Girls,” and “NewsRadio,” which he also created. He is also a frequent contributor to The New Yorker.

Simms is repped by CAA.