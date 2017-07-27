‘Future Man’ Cast, Creators Pay Tribute to Glenne Headly: ‘She’s Like a Ball of Light’

The cast and creators of “Future Man” honored the late Glenne Headly at the TCA summer press tour on Thursday.

Headly was cast on the upcoming Hulu series, playing series star Josh Hutcherson’s mother, but died during production in June.

“We were reeling emotionally,” showrunner Ben Karlin said. “She was a big part of the show…We didn’t have to do that much rewrting. It was less of a production challenge and more of an emotional challenge to deal with something like that.”

“It just sucks,” executive producer Seth Rogen added.

“She’s like a ball of light,” series co-star Eliza Coupe said. “Any room she walked into she lit it up.”

“Future Man” producer Sony Pictures Television previously said Headly’s role would not be recast but that she would remain in the episodes completed so far.

The film, television actress, and theater actress was known for starring alongside Warren Beatty in 1990’s “Dick Tracy” as Tess Trueheart. She was nominated for an Emmy for her role in the 1989 miniseries “Lonesome Dove,” as well as the 1996 Showtime film adaptation of “Bastard Out of Carolina.”

Headly appeared in films like “Doctor Detroit,” “Fandango,” and Woody Allen’s “The Purple Rose of Cairo.” In 1988, she landed a starring role in the comedy “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” opposite Steve Martin and Michael Caine. She would partner with Martin again in the 1996 comedy “Sgt. Bilko.” She also starred in the Oscar-nominated drama “Mr. Holland’s Opus” as the wife of Richard Dreyfuss’ titular character and played Lindsay Lohan’s mother in “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.”

On the television side, she played Dr. Abby Keaton in Season 3 of “ER,” and had a starring role in the short-lived NBC comedy series “Encore! Encore!” Recently, she appeared in the HBO miniseries “The Night Of,” as well as the feature drama “The Circle” along with Emma Watson and Tom Hanks.