Fuse Media has greenlit nine new series across its portfolio of platforms and renewed three others, Variety has learned.

Most prominent among the new entrants is “The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow” (working title) from executive producer Wilmer Valderrama. The six-episode series will feature outrageous true stories told by celebrities and reenacted by lifelike marionettes. Joe Jonas, Gina Rodriquez, and Amanda Cerney are among the talent lined up for this series. The how is executive produced by Wilmer Valderrama, WV Entertainment, and eOne.

Also new is “Picked Up,” a Fuse Media-produced dating show that places contestants in a hidden camera ride share where his/her driver picks up three unsuspecting potential love matches. At the end of the night, the single contestant chooses which of three pool “dates” they would like to see again.

“They Have a Dream” (working title) will showcase documentaries making their U.S. TV premieres that highlight young, idealistic and diverse subjects who are celebrating their cultural heritage and identity, confronting issues and overcoming prejudice. The various docs follow the subjects’ journeys as they tap into their creative and entrepreneurial spirit to fight for inclusion, fairness, and to share their incredible stories.

Other new series include celebrity hip hop footwear exploration “Sole Searching” and “The ‘X’ Effect,” which takes a look at the impact of various artists on music and popular culture through exclusive interviews and video clips. Both are produced by Fuse Media.

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’ travelogue “Fluffy’s Food Adventures” will debut its second season July 11. Fuse Media will offer up a bevy of digital companion series starring Iglesias, who is an exec producer on “Fluffy’s Food Adventures” along with B-17 Entertainment and Arsonhouse Entertainment. “Big Freedia Bounces Back,” produced once again by World of Wonder Productions, will return for an eight-episode season on Sept. 12.

Programming theme “Future — History” will celebrate emerging leaders in music, film, sports, TV and literature in this series of special cross-platform content. This includes Future Women’s History (March), Future Asian/Pacific American History (May), Future LGBTQ History (June) and Future Hispanic History (mid-September to mid-October).

Fuse Media has three series in development. It has given a pilot order to hip hop magician project “Smoothini,” and music beauty/fashion series “Stylin’” and behind-the-scenes music series “FM Follows” are in development.