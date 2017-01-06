Netflix released a trailer Friday morning for its new period drama “Frontier,” starring Jason Momoa, in advance of the premiere later this month.

“Killing him is not enough,” one character says of Declan Harp, a part-Irish, part-Native American outlaw, played by Momoa, who fights and bludgeons his way through the 18th century Canadian fur trade. The six-episode season centers on the power struggle for wealth and influence in one of America’s first industries.

The trailer for “Frontier” reveals Harp to be a vicious killer who turned his back on the Hudson’s Bay Company, his old employer. Although no major plot details are exposed, Harp seems in conflict with everyone around him, and it’s clear that he is very dangerous.

“I wan’t you to do me a favor,” Momoa asks of an off-screen character. “I want you to run on home and I want you to tell them — you tell them I’m here.”

The show also stars Alun Armstrong, Landon Liboiron, Zoe Boyle, Allan Hawco and Canadian native Jessica Matten.

Though the show was originally slated to premiere in 2016, all six episodes will be available for streaming Jan. 20. Netflix has already picked up the series for a second season.

Watch the trailer below: