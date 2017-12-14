‘Frontier’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

The Jason Momoa led-drama series “Frontier” has been renewed for a third season at Netflix.

Season 3 will consist of six episodes and premiere on Netflix in 2018. Momoa stars as Declan Harp, a part-Irish, part-native American outlaw campaigning to breach the fur trade. In addition to Momoa, the show stars Landon Liboiron, Alun Armstrong, Zoe Boyle, Jessica Matten, Allan Hawco, and Katie McGrath.

The series is a Netflix original series in association with Discovery Canada. The series airs on Discovery Canada in Canada and streams on Netflix worldwide.

It was co-created by Rob and Peter Blackie, and produced by Take The Shot Productions and ASAP Entertainment, in association with Discovery Canada. Edwina Follows is executive producer for Discovery. For Take The Shot Productions, Alex Patrick, John Vatcher, Rob Blackie, Peter Blackie, Allan Hawco, Perry Chafe, and Michael Levine serve as executive producers. For ASAP Entertainment, Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson are executive producers.