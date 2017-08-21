‘Friends From College’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed comedy series “Friends from College” for Season 2, Variety has confirmed.

The series follows a group of friends from Harvard played by Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage, and Jae Suh Park. The series is described as “a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past.” The series was co-created by Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, who also serve as executive producers. Stoller also directs the series and Delbanco serves as a writer. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes just as Season 1 did.

The renewal comes despite the fact the show was not well received by critics, with Season 1 currently holding a 24% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety‘s Maureen Ryan wrote of the series in her review:

“Once in a while, members of the cast are able to lend a poignant or bittersweet note to the proceedings. But far more often, they are asked to pitch their performances in gratingly large and loud ways. Everything is oversized in ‘Friends From College’: Characters scream, shout and gesture wildly, to the point that other people on screen repeatedly ask them to rein in their sweaty hyperactivity. This is also a show that thinks it’s hilarious to name a hedge fund run by nasty people ‘Blackstool’ (because sometimes stool means poop, get it?).”

This is the latest renewal for a Netflix original series in the past few weeks. Last week, the streaming giant gave a second season order to crime drama “Ozark.” Prior to that, Netflix also renewed freshman comedy “GLOW,” which is a fictional account of a real all-female wrestling TV show from the 1980’s. That renewal came on the heels of the cancellation of the drama series “Gypsy,” starring Naomi Watts, after one season.