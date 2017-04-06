Esquire Network may not be long for this world, but one of its signature shows lives on.

“Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country” will move to NBCUniversal’s USA Network for its second season. The reality show’s first season, as well as the original “Friday Night Tykes,” premiered on Esquire Network, a partnership between NBCUniversal and the Hearst Corp. As Variety reported exclusively in January, Esquire Network will cease cable operations in June. NBCUniversal has said that some of the network’s programming will shift to a new digital platform for the Esquire Network brand.

“Friday Night Tykes” follows the players and coaches of a different youth football team each season. The second season of “Steel Country” will take place in Beaver County, Western Pennsylvania and focus on players 12-13 years old.

The new season of “Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country” will premiere Monday, April 10 at 11:05 p.m. following “WWE Monday Night Raw.” The series was nominated last week for a Sports Emmy for outstanding serialized sports documentary.