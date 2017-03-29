Fans of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” felt nostalgic for the ’90s sitcom after a recent photo of the cast went viral.

But not Janet Hubert, the actress who portrayed the original Aunt Vivian on the first three seasons of the show.

In case you missed it, Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton) posted a shot of the “Fresh Prince” cast earlier this week. It featured Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Will Smith (Will), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), and Daphne Maxwell Reid, who played Aunt Viv after Hubert left the show. The cast had reunited for Parsons’ charity.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Hubert responded to the photo on her personal Facebook page with a tirade where she called Ribeiro a “media hoe” and shot down any chances for a reunion — at least one featuring her.

“I know the media hoe Alphonso Ribero has posted his so called reunion photo. Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the a– wipe for Will. There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level,” Hubert posted. “I am not offended in the least, by this photo… it was an event for Karen’s charity. It does however prompt me to take some meetings in Hollywood to pitch my memoir PERFECTION IS NOT A SITCOM MOM, and tell of the behind the scenes story before I leave this earth.”

Hubert was reportedly let go from the sitcom after feuding with Smith and network officials.

After leaving “Fresh Prince,” she had roles on several shows and soap operas. She also voiced Aunt Denise in the popular “Grand Theft Auto V” video game.

“Perfection is Not a Sitcom Mom,” the memoir mentioned in Hubert’s post, was published in 2009. A description for the book reads, “Then came the chance to become a sitcom mom on what would become one of the most successful TV sitcoms of the 90s, THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR. Sounds like the perfect script for the perfect Hollywood ending, right? Well not exactly.”