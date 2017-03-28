The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” reunited recently, nearly 21 years after the sitcom aired its final episode.

Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Will Smith (Will), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian no. 2), and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) posed for a group photo at an unknown event.

Ribeiro posted the shot on his Instagram account with the caption, “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”

Sadly, James Avery, the actor who played Uncle Phil, passed away in 2013 after complications from heart surgery. He was 68.

At the time, Smith paid tribute to his late on-screen mentor, writing, “Some of my greatest lessons in acting, living and being a respectable human being came through James Avery.”

Smith became a breakout star after the show, most recently appearing in “Suicide Squad.” His next project, “Bright” — a fantasy film — opens in December.

After winning Season 19 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Ribeiro — a former child actor — now hosts “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Unwrapped.”

The rest of the cast continue to act.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” debuted in 1990 and ran for six seasons on NBC.

While ’90s sitcoms like “Full House” and “Boy Meets World” have had revivals, Smith shot down reports that “Fresh Prince” would be coming back.

“I don’t think ever, like pretty close to when hell freezes over,” the 48-year-old replied when asked about the sitcom returning during a “Suicide Squad” junket. “Like, we’re going to leave that one alone.”