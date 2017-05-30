FremantleMedia North America Names Dante Di Loreto Scripted President

FremantleMedia North America has named Dante Di Loreto president of scripted entertainment. In his new role, Di Loreto will oversee the company’s existing slate and develop new series for its pipeline.

He will report to FremantleMedia North America CEO Jennifer Mullin.

“Dante is a hugely respected executive and producer with an impeccable track record as an ambitious storyteller and a champion of creative excellence,” FremantleMedia Group CEO Cécile Frot-Coutaz. “We are thrilled that he is joining the FremantleMedia family and look forward to supporting him as he builds on our rapidly-growing reputation in first-class scripted content.”

Di Loreto most recently served as television president at Chernin Entertainment. Among his series work are “Glee” and “American Horror Story.” He was also an executive producer on HBO’s “Temple Grandin” and “The Normal Heart.”

“Dante’s reputation speaks for itself,” Mullin said. “He has a keen eye for developing and producing some of the most stunning scripted entertainment of our time. His taste and grounded sensibility reflect what we stand for at FMNA, and I am delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Di Loreto added, “I’ve been lucky to work with some of the most inventive storytellers in television, and in today’s rapidly shifting environment, it’s never been more important to have a studio partner dedicated to supporting the best creative talent. I’m enthusiastic to join the FremantleMedia team – a company that is designed to support leading voices both here and around the world.”