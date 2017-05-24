Freeform Hires Tricia Melton as New Senior VP of Marketing

Tricia Melton has been named as the new senior vice president of marketing for Freeform, Variety has learned.

Melton takes over the role from Nigel Cox-Hagan, who announced his resignation at the beginning of May. She will now lead the creative marketing vision for the network and spearhead the strategic execution of all marketing activities across linear and digital platforms. Melton will also oversee all on-air and off-air marketing in addition to integrated marketing, audience development, franchise and brand management, as well as promotional partnerships.

“As Freeform positions itself as the young adult brand for the Walt Disney company, Tricia will lead the way toward a master-brand strategy that combines the best of both linear and on-demand,” said Tom Ascheim, president of Freeform. “Although this is a period of rapid change, we are embracing it as a tremendous opportunity and Tricia’s talents and track record should prove to be a win for us—and most importantly—our viewers.”

Melton arrives at Freeform after most recently serving as senior vice president of entertainment marketing and branding for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). Melton was heavily involved in the TBS comedy-centric rebrand, in addition to leading marketing initiatives for shows like “The Last Ship,” “Legends,” “The Closer,” and “Rizzoli & Isles.”

Prior to Turner, Melton served as vice president of marketing for Lifetime Television, where she was responsible for all aspects of consumer, affiliate, ad sales and synergy marketing for Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women. Before Lifetime, she was the vice president of marketing for Oxygen Media and developed the network’s brand strategy as well as the first ever Super Bowl ad completely targeted towards women, which won a Whitehouse Project Award for positive portrayals of women in the media.

“The way that Freeform has evolved as a linear and digital network over the past two years has been fascinating to watch and I’m excited that I now get to help champion and grow the next chapter of a brand that reaches the most important audience in the world,” Melton said.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Montevallo in Alabama and has advisory board positions with PromaxBDA, the Advertising Board, University of Georgia, Peabody School of Journalism and Melinc.