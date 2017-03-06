Freeform is splashing into summer, setting the schedule for the returns of “Shadowhunters,” “Stitchers,” “The Fosters” and the series premiere of “The Bold Type.”

“Shadowhunters” will return for the back-half of its second season on Monday, June 5 at 8 p.m. The new episodes will center around Shadowhunters and Downworlders reeling from what happened at the New York Institute in the winter finale. As the rift between the two sides grows larger, the team and their Downworld friends and lovers are put in the middle of the dangerous divide. “Shadowhunters” stars Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario, Isaiah Mustafa and Harry Shum Jr.

“Stitchers” comes back with its third season, immediately after “Shadowhunters,” on Monday, June 5 at 9 p.m. Kirsten (Emma Ishta) and the Stitchers team hack into the minds of the recently deceased to investigate diverse and unusual cases spanning from international relations to within their own families. New relationships will develop while others will end, and the true purpose of the Stitchers program will be revealed. Along with Ishta, “Stitchers” stars Kyle Harris, Ritesh Rajan, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Allison Scagliotti and Damon Dayoub.

“The Fosters,” which is currently airing Tuesday nights at 8 p.m., will return this summer with its fifth season on Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. The series, executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, follows a multi-ethnic family mix of adopted and biological teenaged kids being raised by two moms. Season 5 will include the milestone 100th episode. The series stars Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, Noah Centineo, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez.

“The Bold Type” debuts on Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m., following “The Fosters.” Freeform’s newest series is inspired by the life of magazine editor Joanna Coles. Centering around the staff at a fictional women’s magazine. “The Bold Type” stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as the editor in chief of the magazine.