Freeform SVP of Development Simran Sethi Moves to Netflix

Simran Sethi, Freeform’s senior vice president of scripted development, is leaving the Disney-owned network for a position at Netflix.

Freeform’s executive vice president of programming and development, Karey Burke, broke the news to staff on Friday. In an internal memo obtained by Variety, Burke wrote, “Those of you who’ve been lucky enough to get to know Simran will understand what an important personal and professional opportunity this is for her, so please join me in congratulating her. It will make her very uncomfortable as she dislikes being the center of attention, but do it anyway.”

Sethi was brought into Freeform by Burke in 2015. During this time, she helped shepherd the programming rebrand of ABC Family to Freeform, including developing the new series “The Bold Type,” “Famous in Love,” late-night show “Truth & Iliza,” the upcoming Marvel series “Cloak and Dagger,” the mermaid thriller “Siren,” and the “Black-ish” spin-off, “Grown-ish,” among others. Prior to joining Freeform, Sethi worked at NBC, Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison, and Sony Pictures Television. She attended Brown University as an undergrad and received her M.B.A. from Stanford Business School.

Sethi will remain with Freeform until the end of September before transitioning to her new role as the creative executive for India in the Netlfix International Originals Production Group, reporting to executive Erika North. She will be based in the Los Angeles office. The group, lead by Erik Barmack, has produced series for Brazil, Mexico, France, and the upcoming Italian-language series “Suburra” as well as the German-language series “Dark,” which will make its debut at the Toronto Film Festival.

Read Burke’s full memo below.

Hey Freeform,



News is going to break in a little while that Simran is leaving Freeform at the end of September to oversee Indian content for Netflix’s International Originals team.

Those of you who’ve been lucky enough to get to know Simran will understand what an important personal and professional opportunity this is for her, so please join me in congratulating her. It will make her very uncomfortable as she dislikes being the center of attention, but do it anyway.

Please note that Simran will continue working here in her full capacity until Sept 30. Because that’s just the way she is.

All business should operate as usual on development, pilots, new series, etc.

I am so sad that she is leaving us, but so grateful for the legacy she is leaving behind. The slate of undeniably special shows that she has championed have brought us so much acclaim and interest, not just here but internationally, and will ensure that baller women everywhere will have cool shows to watch on Freeform for years to come.

I will miss her greatly.

Not to mention Peaches the Dog.

#tables

#BALS

XOXO,

Gossip Girl

(JK it’s me, Karey)