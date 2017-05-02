Freeform Marketing SVP Nigel Cox-Hagan Exits Disney-Owned Network

Nigel Cox-Hagan, Freeform’s senior vice president of marketing, creative and branding, is exiting the network after two and a half years, Variety has confirmed.

“It’s with decidedly mixed feelings that I write to you today with the news that after almost three years our friend and colleague, Nigel Cox Hagen [sic], has decided to move on,” Freeform president Tom Ascheim said in a memo to staffers. “As you know, he is an enormously talented and creative marketing professional. He’s also lots of fun, innovative and has a prodigious knowledge of pop culture. We and I will be forever grateful to him for his many contributions to our company, including birthing our Freeform brand (and it was not an easy labor), leading the charge on our first three upfronts (each better than the last), launching innumerable shows with stunning and thoughtful campaigns, and being a true champion for his team and their work.”

Cox-Hagan joined the network in October 2014, when it was still ABC Family, and oversaw the rebranding into Freeform that took place in early 2016. He was responsible for the execution of all marketing activities across multiple platforms for the network, in addition to overseeing all on-air and off-air marketing, integrated marketing, audience development, franchise and brand management, and promotional partnerships, as well as managing marketing operation functions.

“Nigel and I have been talking for the past few months about when and how to share the news about his decision,” Ascheim continued. “He wanted to get us through the upfront and get us set for the summer launches. Mission clearly accomplished and now we send him off to make something beautiful and extraordinary in his next adventure. I for one look forward to seeing what he creates. Nigel will be with us in the office for the next couple of weeks and then will be advising me for a while. In the interim we will be moving quickly to find someone great to fill Nigel’s role. I hope to be back to you soon with news.”

Prior to joining Freeform, he was the executive vice president of creative and consumer for VH1 Networks. In that role, he was responsible for branding, promotion, design, consumer, and social media marketing for VH1’s family of brands and franchises. He also oversaw the rebrands of sub networks VH1 Classic and VH1 Soul. Additionally, he took on branding and launch projects for MTV Networks, serving as creative director for Logo, Palladia and Centric. He began his career at MTV, where he led the team that oversaw the initial launch of MTV2, and stayed on to head the network’s creative department.

Deadline first reported this news.