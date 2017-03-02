Freeform has named Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul its new vice president of communications, Variety has learned.

Bulochnikov-Paul, who will report to Disney-ABC Television Group Global Communications EVP Kevin Brockman, fills the void left by Jori Arancio, who moved over to Disney’s ABC in the fall. In this role, Bulochnikov-Paul will work closely with Freeform president Tom Ascheim and be responsible for all strategic corporate communication efforts; consumer press campaigns; awards outreach; and talent relations for the business unit.

“Naomi’s experience and bold leadership will help elevate our communication efforts and better position us for the future,” said Ascheim. “She’s an excellent addition to Freeform’s senior team.”

Bulochnikov-Paul comes to the Disney net from Sony’s Crackle streaming network, where she was VP of media and talent relations. There, she drove awareness of the network while utilizing the interplay between social, influencers and media to drive reach. She orchestrated the media campaign for Crackle’s flagship series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which garnered an Emmy nomination in the Variety Talk Series category for 2016.

Before Crackle, she served as director, corporate communications & TV publicity for Current TV, where she led publicity efforts for all West Coast programming; before that, she was head of publicity for television production company Wikked Entertainment, director of public relations for Ish Enteratainment under Lionsgate, and senior publicst at VH1. She began her career in communications in 2005 at MTV Networks.