Freeform announced at their upfront presentation Wednesday that they have greenlit the mermaid drama series “Siren,” formerly known as “The Deep,” and a new movie commentary series from supermodel Karlie Kloss.

“Siren,” which has been ordered for 10 episodes, takes place in Bristol Cove, a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean. The series stars Alex Roe, Eline Powell, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun, and Rena Owen. It is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White who both serve as executive producers. Emily Whitesell is on board as showrunner and executive producer. Brad Luff, Nate Hopper and RD Robb are also attached as executive producers. It will premiere in summer 2018. You can watch the first trailer for the series below.

“Hollywood Movie Night With Karlie Kloss,” will feature Kloss and her friends offering commentary as they watch movies. The show is executive produced by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills Productions with Ben Nemtin and Duncan Penn from Four Peaks Media Group. Kloss will also executive produce under her Klossy Production banner.

The cable channel also ordered a pilot presentation for what would be its first animated series, “Sticks,” about a neurotic 20-something with a deep knowledge of pop culture. The show comes from writer and co-executive producer Jessica Stickles and executive producers Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Will Gluck, and Richard Schwartz also serving as executive producers. It is produced by Olive Bridge Entertainment and animated by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios in association with Sony Pictures Television.

