Freeform has greenlit “The Bold Type,” a scripted series inspired by Cosmopolitan and its editor Joanna Coles, Variety has learned.

The show, which was previously titled “Issues,” will air in summer 2017.

“The Bold Type” stars Melora Hardin and Katie Stevens, and follows the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for a global women’s magazine. Their struggles are about finding your identity, managing friendships and getting your heart broken, all while wearing the perfect jeans to flatter any body type. While the show is heavily inspired by Coles’ experiences, the series won’t directly name Cosmopolitan and instead centers around a fictional publication, Scarlet Magazine.

Hardin (“Transparent,” Amazon) stars as the magazine editor in chief, Jacqueline, while Stevens (“Faking It,” MTV) will star as a writer who has just been promoted to her dream job. Jacqueline is described as quietly tough and confident and someone who can intimidate without saying a word, but she also has a strong nurturing side and encourages the young staffer to find her voice as a writer.

Sam Page (“House of Cards,” “Desperate Housewives”), Aisha Dee (“Chasing Life”), Meghann Fahy (“Political Animals”) and Matt Ward (“Remedy”) also star.

“’The Bold Type’ is our love letter to modern feminism and aims to be a destination for authentic female friendship and empowerment,” said Karey Burke, executive vice president of programming and development at Freeform.

The series was created by Sarah Watson (“Parenthood”), who will executive produce with Coles, David Bernad (“Superstore”) and Ruben Fleischer (“Superstore,” “Zombieland”). Holly Whidden is a co-executive producer. Universal Television and The District are producing.

The pilot for “The Bold Type” was ordered in April 2016, and shot this summer in Toronto.

Coles has developed many TV projects that are inspired by her life in the magazine world, but “The Bold Type” is the first series to get an official series greenlit. A version of this show was in development at NBC, prior to being re-worked and landed at Freeform. She also currently produces and stars in a reality series on E! titled “So Cosmo,” which premieres next month.