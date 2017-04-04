Freeform have given a greenlight to “Truth & Iliza,” a late-night show starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger. The at half-hour weekly series will begin a six-episode run Tuesday, May 2 at 10 p.m.

Variety reported exclusively last year that Freeform was developing a late-night series with the comic. The six-week run will serve as a test for the show, with the possibility of picking up additional episodes. Each episode will be built around a single question that Schlesinger will attempt to answer through a mix of studio and field pieces.

“I’m so grateful to Freeform for inviting me to create a show that occupies a space between social commentary, politics, pop culture and my specific brand of comedy and feminism” said Shlesinger. “This show will inform, entertain, and it’s a great excuse to get a spray tan.”

Freeform executive vice president of programming and development Karey Burke added, “At Freeform, we are committed to introducing culturally important narratives and voices to our viewers. Iliza is one of those voices and we can’t wait to bring her fearless, yet brilliantly funny social commentary and wit to our audience.”

Schlesinger recently wrapped her national stand-up tour “Iliza: The Confirmed Kills Tour.” Her first book, “Girl Logic,” is scheduled to be published in fall 2017 by Weinstein Books.