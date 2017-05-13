Freeform’s ‘Baby Daddy’ to End With Season 6

The Freeform series “Baby Daddy” will end at the conclusion of its sixth season, Variety has confirmed.

The May 22 season finale will now serve as the series finale. The series followed Ben (Jean-Luc Bilodeau), a young man in New York City living a bachelor’s life with his buddy Tucker (Tahj Mowry), and his brother Danny (Derek Theler). Their lives are turned upside down when they came home one day to find a baby girl left on the doorstep by an ex-girlfriend of Ben’s. It also starred Melissa Peterman and Chelsea Kane.

The series was created and executive produced by Dan Berendsen. Heidi Clements, Vince Cheung, Ben Montanio and Michael Lembeck also serve as executive producers.

The Disney-owned network, formerly known as ABC Family, recently announced that they have greenlit the mermaid drama series “Siren” and a new movie commentary series from supermodel Karlie Kloss. “Siren” is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White who both serve as executive producers. “Hollywood Movie Night With Karlie Kloss,” will feature Kloss and her friends offering commentary as they watch movies.

