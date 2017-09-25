‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff Lands Pilot Order From Freeform

Freeform has given a pilot order “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” a spinoff of the drama series “Pretty Little Liars” with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish set to star.

“Pretty Little Liars” showrunner I. Marlene King has written the pilot and served as executive producer with Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

“At Freeform, we are committed to delivering shows that push boundaries and become a part of our viewers’ lives. ‘Pretty Little Liars’ was a cultural phenomenon so it’s no wonder fans wanted more.” said Karey Burke, executive vice president, programming and development, Freeform. “We can’t wait to continue Marlene King’s rich and revolutionary storytelling with a new crop of leading ladies from Beacon Heights who will hold just as many secrets and lies as Rosewood did.”

“I’m beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon,” says Marlene King. “I can’t wait to introduce our fans – and Sasha and Janel – to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights.”

Pieterse and Parrish will reprise their roles from the original series in the pilot, which hails from Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The pilot is based on the novel “The Perfectionists,” written by Sara Shepard, who also wrote the book on which “Pretty Little Liars” is based.