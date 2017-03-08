Fred Savage will host ABC’s upcoming game show “Child Support.” Savage joins Ricky Gervais, the show’s executive producer and star.

In the hour-long studio show, contestants will be asked to answer 10 questions correctly to win. If they answer one incorrectly, they can be saved by a panel of children ages six to nine, who will be asked the same question by Gervais.

“When I’m stumped, I turn to Google and my kids,” Savage said. “I had no idea there was a television show in that, but now that there is, I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

“Five to Survive” hails from Banijay Studios North America, which is also producing Jimmy Kimmel’s upcoming primetime game show “Big Fan.” Gervais is executive producing with David Goldberg, Banijay Studios North America chief creative officer Caroline Baumgard, and Jeff Krask. Production on the series will begin next week in Los Angeles.

“Fred Savage has had a significant cultural impact in television throughout his career and we are thrilled to have him be our host,” said Robert Mills senior vice president, alternative series, apecials, and late night programming, ABC Entertainment. “With Fred’s charisma and Ricky Gervais’ hilarious interactions with the kids, ‘Child Support’ is going to be a terrific addition to our game show slate.”

Savage starred on the classic ABC drama “The Wonder Years” and more recently starred on Fox comedy “The Grinder” alongside Rob Lowe. He has directed more than 100 episodes of scripted television, and has been nominated for four Directors Guild Awards.

Goldberg, Banijay Group president and CEO, Banijay Studios North America, said, “Fred Savage rose to fame playing a kid on one of televisions most beloved shows. Now a trusted and iconic personality, he is the perfect host to guide a group of contestants seeking to win a large cash prize with support from a group of children. Fred’s talents are sure to be a great addition to a show already featuring comedic mastermind, Ricky Gervais, whose brand of comedy is as unpredictable as the spunky kids he’s trying to wrangle.”