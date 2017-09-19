Fox’s ‘Ghosted’ Will Premiere on Twitter Ahead of Broadcast Debut

Fox’s new comedy series “Ghosted” will debut on Twitter days before its scheduled linear premiere — part of a new partnership between the broadcaster and the social-media company announced Tuesday.

The premiere episode of “Ghosted,” a half-hour comedy starring Adam Scott and Craig Robinson as paranormal investigators, will stream nightly on Twitter at 9 p.m. ET Sept. 21-24, then make its scheduled broadcast debut Oct. 1. Twitter will also be home to a new nightly pre-show for Fox drama “Empire” set to stream Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. ahead of episodes of the broadcast series at its new 8 p.m. time period. Beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, Twitter will also host a marathon of returning Fox comedy “The Mick.”

“With so much competition out there, it’s more important than ever to create innovative ways to promote our shows and connect directly to our viewers,” said Shannon Ryan, chief marketing officer of Fox Television Group. “From introducing new fans to ‘Ghosted,’ to creating a catch-up opportunity with ‘The Mick’ marathon, to building fan conversation for ‘Empire’ with the live pre-show, this exciting partnership with Twitter allows us to tailor each initiative for every show.”

Streams will be available on the Twitter app through each show’s respective Twitter handle.

“Fox programs and talent regularly engage fans and drive conversation on our platform,” said Todd Swidler, global head of live video business at Twitter. “We’re excited to partner with Fox to bring TV viewing and conversation even closer together. The discussion of TV shows has always taken place on Twitter and it is a natural evolution to add TV premieres and live pre-shows to our video experience.”