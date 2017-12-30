Fox Launches ‘9-1-1’ Campaign for Southern California First Responders

9-1-1: Connie Britton in the series premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Wednesday, Jan 3 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX. © 2018 FOX Broadcasting.
CREDIT: Michael Becker

In light of the recent wildfires ravaging Southern California, Fox show “9-1-1” is honoring real-life first responders.

The drama, which follows police, paramedics and firefighters facing emergency situations, has teamed up with the Los Angeles Fire Department and National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to raise money and awareness for first responders affected by the fires. Fox will donate $5 for every retweet to the Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and will match up to $10,000 donated to the group as part of the “9-1-1 Hometown Hero Sweepstakes,” where fans submit stories along with a donation.

The show’s stars, including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton, are featured in PSAs thanking first responders for their work, particularly in the Thomas Fire, which is California’s largest blaze to date. The clips will air on Fox and across social media when “9-1-1” premieres on Jan. 3.

“To all of our real life responders, I just want to say thank you,” Bassett, who is also an executive producer on the show, says in the PSA. “Thank you for being that voice of reason, that voice of comfort.”

Along with the Twitter donation program, Fox is holding screenings of the show on the studio’s lot for Los Angeles-based firefighters and their families. Holiday food deliveries to Los Angeles fire stations and first responder units have also been arranged by Fox.


