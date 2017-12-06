You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox’s ‘The Mick’ Casts ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Alum Jennie Garth in Guest Role

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennie Garth
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jennie Garth /John Russo

Jennie Garth has been cast in a guest starring role on the Fox comedy “The Mick,” Variety has learned.

Garth will play a a pretentious, new-age parent who just happens to also be named Jennie Garth. She will appear on the episode that will air on Jan. 2.

On “Beverly Hills 90210” Garth famously played Kelly Taylor, the lead character of the series for most of its original 10-season run on Fox. She reprised the role in the CW series “90210.” In addition to her roles on those show, Garth also starred in the WB series “What I Like About You” opposite Amanda Bynes. In 2014, she starred in “The Jennie Garth Project,” a 10 part, HGTV series that followed her as she personally designed and renovated a dated Hollywood Hills home for her family to live in. She published her memoir, “Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde,” in 2012.

Garth is repped by Randy James Management.

The Mick” stars “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s” Kaitlin Olson as Mickey, an unapologetic degenerate stuck raising her spoiled niece (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and nephews (Thomas Barbusca, Jack Stanton) amid the lap of luxury in Greenwich, Connecticut. The series also stars Scott MacArthur and Carla Jimenez. The series was created by John Chernin and Dave Chernin, who serve as showrunners. The Chernin brothers, Olson, Nicholas Frenkel, Oly Obst, and Scott Marder are executive producers. It was recently had its Season 2 episode order increased to 20.

More TV

  • Fox Disney Merger stacey snider Peter

    Disney-Fox Deal: Who Would Stay, Who Would Go if Murdochs Decide to Sell

    Jennie Garth has been cast in a guest starring role on the Fox comedy “The Mick,” Variety has learned. Garth will play a a pretentious, new-age parent who just happens to also be named Jennie Garth. She will appear on the episode that will air on Jan. 2. On “Beverly Hills 90210” Garth famously played Kelly Taylor, […]

  • Jennie Garth

    Fox's 'The Mick' Casts 'Beverly Hills 90210' Alum Jennie Garth in Guest Role

    Jennie Garth has been cast in a guest starring role on the Fox comedy “The Mick,” Variety has learned. Garth will play a a pretentious, new-age parent who just happens to also be named Jennie Garth. She will appear on the episode that will air on Jan. 2. On “Beverly Hills 90210” Garth famously played Kelly Taylor, […]

  • Billy Bush Stephen Colbert

    Billy Bush Volunteers for His Own Reckoning With Colbert (Column)

    Jennie Garth has been cast in a guest starring role on the Fox comedy “The Mick,” Variety has learned. Garth will play a a pretentious, new-age parent who just happens to also be named Jennie Garth. She will appear on the episode that will air on Jan. 2. On “Beverly Hills 90210” Garth famously played Kelly Taylor, […]

  • WGA Award winners Patton Oswalt

    Patton Oswalt Returning to Host Writers Guild Awards Show in Los Angeles

    Jennie Garth has been cast in a guest starring role on the Fox comedy “The Mick,” Variety has learned. Garth will play a a pretentious, new-age parent who just happens to also be named Jennie Garth. She will appear on the episode that will air on Jan. 2. On “Beverly Hills 90210” Garth famously played Kelly Taylor, […]

  • Westworld

    'Westworld, 'SWAT' Suspend Production Due to California Wildfires

    Jennie Garth has been cast in a guest starring role on the Fox comedy “The Mick,” Variety has learned. Garth will play a a pretentious, new-age parent who just happens to also be named Jennie Garth. She will appear on the episode that will air on Jan. 2. On “Beverly Hills 90210” Garth famously played Kelly Taylor, […]

  • Alice Eve

    'Iron Fist' Season 2 Adds 'Star Trek' Alum Alice Eve (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jennie Garth has been cast in a guest starring role on the Fox comedy “The Mick,” Variety has learned. Garth will play a a pretentious, new-age parent who just happens to also be named Jennie Garth. She will appear on the episode that will air on Jan. 2. On “Beverly Hills 90210” Garth famously played Kelly Taylor, […]

  • Tyra Banks

    Tyra Banks Signs With UTA

    Jennie Garth has been cast in a guest starring role on the Fox comedy “The Mick,” Variety has learned. Garth will play a a pretentious, new-age parent who just happens to also be named Jennie Garth. She will appear on the episode that will air on Jan. 2. On “Beverly Hills 90210” Garth famously played Kelly Taylor, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad