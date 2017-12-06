Fox’s ‘The Mick’ Casts ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Alum Jennie Garth in Guest Role

Jennie Garth has been cast in a guest starring role on the Fox comedy “The Mick,” Variety has learned.

Garth will play a a pretentious, new-age parent who just happens to also be named Jennie Garth. She will appear on the episode that will air on Jan. 2.

On “Beverly Hills 90210” Garth famously played Kelly Taylor, the lead character of the series for most of its original 10-season run on Fox. She reprised the role in the CW series “90210.” In addition to her roles on those show, Garth also starred in the WB series “What I Like About You” opposite Amanda Bynes. In 2014, she starred in “The Jennie Garth Project,” a 10 part, HGTV series that followed her as she personally designed and renovated a dated Hollywood Hills home for her family to live in. She published her memoir, “Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde,” in 2012.

Garth is repped by Randy James Management.

“The Mick” stars “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s” Kaitlin Olson as Mickey, an unapologetic degenerate stuck raising her spoiled niece (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and nephews (Thomas Barbusca, Jack Stanton) amid the lap of luxury in Greenwich, Connecticut. The series also stars Scott MacArthur and Carla Jimenez. The series was created by John Chernin and Dave Chernin, who serve as showrunners. The Chernin brothers, Olson, Nicholas Frenkel, Oly Obst, and Scott Marder are executive producers. It was recently had its Season 2 episode order increased to 20.