Fox has set its summer schedule, which is jam-packed with new unscripted programming.

Among the new series debuting this summer on Fox are the reboot of “Love Connection,” hosted by Andy Cohen; a new music show “Beat Shazam,” hosted by Jamie Foxx; and Gordon Ramsay’s new series “The F Word.” Returning shows are “Masterchef” Season 8, John Cena’s “American Grit,” and “So You Think You Can Dance” Season 14. “Superhuman,” which previously aired as a special on the network, returns as a full-on series. The Miss USA competition will also air this summer.

Here’s Fox’s schedule…

2017 Miss USA, Sunday, May 14, 7 p.m.

The annual Miss USA competition will air as a three-hour special, concluding with Miss USA 2016 Deshauna Barber crowning her successor.

“Love Connection,” Thursday, May 25, 8 p.m.

Fan-favorite host Cohen of “Watch What Happens Live” fame is at the helm of this dating show revival, which has an original spin for today’s audiences. “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss is executive producer on the 15-episode season.

“Beat Shazam,” Thursday, May 25, 9 p.m.

Foxx hosts this new interactive game show from executive producer Mark Burnett. The music series pits pairs against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the duo with the highest score will go against the Shazam app for the chance to win a cash prize.

“Masterchef,” Wednesday, May 31, 8 p.m.

The eighth season of Ramsay’s hit series returns with a new judge on the panel: Food Network celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez joins Ramsay and returning judge Christina Tosi.

“The F Word With Gordon Ramsay,” Wednesday, May 31, 9 p.m.

Wednesday nights will be back-to-back Ramsay, with the chef’s new live series, which is based on his hit U.K. show. Each hourlong episode puts teams of foodie families and friends against each other to battle it out in a high-stakes cook-off, hoping to impress Ramsay, celebrities, VIPs, and other dinner guests. Aside from the battles, Ramsay will also host cooking demos and out-of-the-kitchen adventures with fans, foodies, and surprise guests.

“American Grit,” Sunday, June 11, 9 p.m.

Seventeen new competitors are on board for the second season of the competition series, hosted by WWE superstar Cena.

“So You Think You Can Dance,” Monday, June 12, 8 p.m.

A familiar face returns to season 14: Mary Murphy is back to the judges panel, alongside Nigel Lythgoe and a third yet-to-be-announced judge. Cat Deeley returns as host for this season, which will feature dancers from the ages of 18 to 30, in comparison to last year’s pint-sized contestants.

“Superhuman,” Monday, June 12, 9 p.m.

Hosted by Kal Penn, the brainy competition series returns after a successful tryout earlier on Fox. Mike Tyson, Christina Milian, and Dr. Rahul Jandial serve as panelists on the series that tests the abilities of ordinary people to use their extraordinary skills to win a $50,000 grand prize. Each episode features five contestants who have super-human abilities in the fields of memory, hearing, taste, touch, smell, sight, and more.