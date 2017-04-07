Karin Gist will take over as showrunner on Season 2 of Lee Daniels’ new Fox series “Star,” Variety has confirmed.

Gist will take over the music drama series as part of a new two-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television. She previously worked as a co-executive producer and writer on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” Her other credits include “Revenge,” “House of Lies,” and “One Tree Hill.” She is repped by ICM Partners and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“What a get for us! Finding the right showrunner to support Lee and Tom’s vision on ‘Star’ was a huge priority, and we’ve had our eye on Karin for a long while- she did extraordinary work on ‘Grey’s’ and ‘Revenge,'” said 20th TV head of creative affairs Jonnie Davis. “We love what she brings to the table in terms of emotional storytelling and juicy characters. We’re excited for her to start on ‘Star’ and we know she’ll create a hit series of her own for us down the road.”

Gist is the third showrunner to work on “Star.” Previously, Charles Murray was set to helm the show, but left before Season 1 debuted due to creative differences with Daniels and co-creator Tom Donaghy. Later, Chuck Pratt was named showrunner but left the show in March.

“Star” — which debuted midseason — centers around three young women who form a girl group with hopes of making it big in the music industry. The project has been described in the vein of “Dreamgirls,” while incorporating the manufacturing of modern-day girl groups, showcasing the allure and heartache of the cut-throat music scene, and exploring cultural themes from a new perspective. Newcomers Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O’Grady play the central girl group in the series, alongside stars Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt. Lenny Kravitz has appeared as a guest star.

The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Lee Daniels Entertainment. Daniels and Donaghy serve as executive producers along with Pamela Oas Williams and Effie Brown.