Fox’s ‘Star’ Enlists ‘New Edition Story’ Director Chris Robinson

Chris Robinson has signed on as a director and co-executive producer on the Fox music drama “Star,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Robinson directed all three installments of the BET miniseries “The New Edition Story,” which broke ratings records for the network. Among his other credits, he directed the pilot for the Amazon series “The Climb,” the 2006 film “ATL,” and multiple episodes of the comedy series “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” Robinson is also a celebrated music video director, and was nominate for a Grammy for his work on the music video “One Mic” by Nas. He has also worked with artists like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem to name just a few.

Robinson is repped by CAA, Principato-Young Entertainment, and attorney Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild.

“Star” is currently in its second season. The second season finds Star (Jude Demorest), Alexandra (Ryan Destiny), and Simone (Brittany O’Grady) preparing for their next career move, with help and guidance from Carlotta (Queen Latifah), the group’s new manager.

The series is a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy are the creators and executive producers of the series. Pamela Oas Williams also serves as executive producer. Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer.