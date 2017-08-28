Fox Developing Sci-Fi Drama From ‘Vacation’ Duo of John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox is developing a one-hour sci-fi drama from “Vacation” co-writers and co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, Variety has learned exclusively.

Currently titled “Proxy,” the project is centered on a technology that allows online followers to live voyeuristically through the experiences of hedonistic young “Proxies” on a remote island paradise. Fox has ordered a script for the project with a penalty attached. Daley will write and executive produce, with Goldstein executive producing. Should the project move forward, Goldstein will also write. They will both executive produce through their GoldDay banner. Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar, who has also executive produced “13 Reasons Why” and “The OA” for Netflix, will also executive produce “Proxy.” Twentieth Century Fox Television will produce along with Anonymous Content and GoldDay.

Daley and Goldstein made their directorial debut on the 2015 installment of the “Vacation” franchise, with Ed Helms taking over the role of Rusty Griswold. They also wrote the scripts for box office hits such as “Horrible Bosses” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” They are also set to direct the upcoming Warner Bros. comedy film “Game Night,” which counts Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, and Jesse Plemons among its cast.

This new project is also the continuation of Daley’s longstanding relationship with Fox, with the actor having previously appeared on the long-running Fox series “Bones” as well as the short-lived Pam Anderson-led comedy “Stacked” and the high school drama “Boston Public.

Both Daley and Goldstein are repped by UTA and Fourth Wall Management.

(Pictured: John Francis Daley, left, and Jonathan Goldstein, right.)