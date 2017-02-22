Fox has given a second season to Lee Daniels’ music drama “Star,” Variety has learned.

“Lee Daniels is a true visionary and he and Tom Donaghy have delivered a series with a unique and meaningful point of view,” said Fox Broadcasting entertainment president David Madden. “Our incredible cast, led by Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt, instantly infused their characters with tremendous depth and passion, and the show has proved to be both powerful and really entertaining. We are thrilled that this STAR will continue to shine for a second season.”

The drama follows three talented singers — running from their pasts and desperate for a new start — with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business. The series stars Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott and Quincy Brown. Naomi Campbell, Big Boi, Rickey Smiley, Missy Elliott, and Paris Jackson are all set to appear over the next four weeks.

“Star” hasn’t had quite the same effect on Fox’s schedule as Daniels’ first show for the network, “Empire.” It’s currently pulling in an average 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.46 million viewers; Fox says that viewing on linear and digital platforms brings the average per-episode viewership up to 7.5 million.

“Star” is a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy are the creators and executive producers of the series. Pamela Oas Williams and Effie Brown also serve as executive producers. Chuck Pratt is an executive producer and serves as showrunner of the series.