Fox has announced premiere dates for its midseason lineup, including the revival of “Prison Break,” new event series “Shots Fired,” and time-traveling comedy “Making History.”

The highly anticipated return “Prison Break” will premiere on April 4 at 9pm, reuniting original series stars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar and Paul Adelstein. When clues surface that suggest a previously thought-to-be-dead Michael Scofield (Miller) may be alive, his brother Lincoln Burrows (Purcell) reunites with the rest of the crew to engineer another breakout. The series is created by Paul T. Scheuring, who serves as executive producer along with Vaun Wilmott, Michael Horowitz, Dawn Olmstead, Nelson McCormick, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz.

“Making History,” the latest comedy from executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller (“The Last Man on Earth”), will bow on Sunday, March 5 at 8:30pm. The series follows three friends from two different centuries as they try to balance the thrill of time travel with the mundane concerns of their everyday lives. It stars Adam Pally, Leighton Meester and Yassir Lester and is created by Julius “Goldy” Sharpe.

Event series “Shots Fired,” which examines the aftermath of two racially charged shootings in a small Southern town, will premiere on March 22 at 8pm, following the return of “Empire.” The series, which is created and executive-produced by Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood, stars Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, Helen Hunt, Richard Dreyfuss, and Stephen Moyer.

“Kicking & Screaming,” a comedic competition series which teams expert survivalists with pampered partners, will debut Thursday, March 9 at 9pm. The series is hosted by Hannah Simone (“New Girl”) and is executive produced by Matt Kunitz (“Wipeout”).

The full mid-season schedule follows below:

Sundays, beginning March 5:

7-7:30PM Animation Encores

7-8PM BOB’S BURGERS

8-8:30PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9PM MAKING HISTORY (Series Premiere)

9-9:30PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10PM THE LAST MAN ON EARTH (Spring Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning March 9

8-9PM MASTERCHEF JUNIOR

9-10PM KICKING & SCREAMING (Series Premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning March 22

8-9PM SHOTS FIRED (Series Premiere)

9-10PM EMPIRE (Spring Premiere)

Tuesday, April 4

8-8:30PM NEW GIRL

8:30-9PM THE MICK

9-10PM PRISON BREAK (Season Premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning April 11

8-8:30 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Spring Premiere)

8:30-9PM THE MICK

9-10PM PRISON BREAK