Fox Gives Put Pilot Order to Sitcom Revival Spoof with ‘Big Sick’s’ Michael Showalter Directing

Fox has handed a put pilot commitment to a single-camera comedy series that spoofs the recent trend of TV series revivals, Variety has learned.

Currently titled “Revival,” the series would follow Elliot, formerly the little kid from a beloved 1980s family sitcom and now living a normal life, who reluctantly gets sucked back into the show’s revival with his old TV family.

Michael Showalter, who recently directed the hit indie comedy “The Big Sick,” will direct and executive produce. “Son of Zorn” executive producer Sally Bradford McKenna will write and executive produce. Chris McKenna will also executive produce along with “Fresh Off the Boat” executive producer Nahnatchka Khan and Mandy Summers, with the latter two producing through Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions banner. 20th Century Fox Television will produce in association with Fierce Baby. Bradford McKenna is currently under an overall deal with 20th TV, and Khan is set up under a pod deal with the studio.

Sally and Chris McKenna are reppe by UTA and attorney David Matlof. Showalter is repped by UTA, Principato and Stone, and Genow Smelkinson. Khan is repped by WME.

The put pilot order comes just as NBC is prepping to re-launch “Will & Grace” this fall, with the network handing out an early renewal for the series in early August. Fox is also prepping a new installment of “The X-Files” for a midseason premiere after bringing the show back last fall, while a new installment of “Prison Break” aired on the network this spring. Other recent TV revivals include “Twin Peaks” on Showtime and “Fuller House” on Netflix.

This is also the third put pilot order given out by the Big 4 broadcast networks this week. Earlier on Thursday, ABC gave such an order to a live action “Jetsons” multi-camera comedy, while NBC gave out a put pilot order for a new political drama from “Blindspot” executive producers Greg Berlanti and Martin Gero on Monday.