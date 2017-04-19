In the wake of Bill O’Reilly’s ouster, Fox News Channel issued a talking points memo of its own: Its primetime lineup will maintain a similar tone and attitude even without the person who was arguably the network’s most recognizable anchor.

Tucker Carlson, who has held forth in primetime at 9 p.m. and delivered solid ratings, will move to O’Reilly’s 8 p.m. slot starting Monday, April 24. Fox News will fill Carlson’s former berth with its panel show, “The Five,” while keeping Sean Hannity at 10 p.m.

