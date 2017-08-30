Fox News Signs Tomi Lahren as Contributor

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Tomi Lahren
Conservative media host Tomi Lahren has joined Fox News in a contributor role, the cable news network announced Wednesday.

She will make her debut as a contributor on tonight’s edition of “Hannity” at 10 p.m. ET/PT. According to FNC, Lahren will have a signature role on the network’s upcoming digital lineup and will also offer political commentary to the network’s opinion programming, primarily “Hannity.”

Lahren is best known for her time at Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze, where she hosted the self-titled show “Tomi.” She would end each show with her “Final Thoughts” segment, in which she would expound on political and pop culture topics. She was suspended by TheBlaze earlier this year after expressing her support for abortion on “The View,” leading to a lawsuit against her former employer that was settled in May.

Tomi Lahren Trevor Noah Daily Show

Tomi Lahren’s ‘Daily Show’ Interview With Trevor Noah Goes Viral (Watch)

Prior to TheBlaze, she hosted “On Point with Tomi Lahren” on One America News Network. Lahren has also found great success on social media, with her official Facebook page currently boasting more than 4.4 million likes.

A graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Lahren earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show “The Scramble” on UNLV-TV.

