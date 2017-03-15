Steve Hilton, the one-time strategy director to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, will take the reins of a new Sunday-night entry on Fox News Channel that examines the rise of populism in the U.S. and abroad, the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet said Wednesday.

“The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton,” billed as a one-hour political talk show, will launch in May and air Sundays at 9 p.m., according to a statement from Suzanne Scott, the network’s executive vice president of programming. The program is expected to focus ” on the populist movement and its impact throughout America and the world,” the network said, and will feature a rotating panel of political experts, an in-depth look at global news, and interviews with newsmakers and high-profile guests. The show will originate from Los Angeles.

Hilton joined Fox News Channel as a contributor in 2016, and offers perspective on politics and technology on both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. He is a co-founder of Crowdpac, a Silicon Valley political crowdfunding start-up that helps citizens engage in politics and in running for political office.

“Steve’s unique expertise and background has been an asset to our programming and we are excited to welcome his fresh global perspective to our weekend lineup,” said Scott in a prepared statement.

Hilton’s program will replace a Sunday night airing of “Justice with Judge Janine.” That program typically airs on Saturday and repeats on Sunday, though its host, Janine Pirro, has been known to host a live Sunday version during particularly heavy news cycles.

Hilton has taught at Stanford University’s Institute of Design and is the author of “More Human: Designing a World Where People Come First.” He served as senior advisor to Cameron and, prior to the 2010 general election, was his head of strategy. Before his work in politics, Hilton co-founded Good Business, a consulting firm, as well as a restaurant in London.