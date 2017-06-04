Fox News’ Steve Hilton Aims to Examine Populist ‘Revolution’ on Sundays

Steve Hilton is eager to explain the widening gulf between the world’s haves and have-nots.

When the former senior advisor to British Prime Minister David Cameron opens his Fox News Channel program this evening, he will so so as the globe is being roiled by headlines that some viewers could never have envisioned decades ago: A terrorist attack took place on London Bridge. The U.S. President has said he plans to remove the nation he governs from a global pact meant to improve the environment, out of concern it could hurt U.S. jobs. Recent jobs numbers, however, suggest the U.S. is close to full employment.

For Hilton, many of the biggest breaking-news stories can be explained by an ongoing dynamic, a working class that finds itself farther and farther behind the wealthy. Their story needs to be told, he said in a recent interview. “We are not planning to be particularly ideological. We are not representing one party or one candidate,” he said. “We are representing working people who feel they have been let down by the elite for many years.”

Hilton’s new program, “The Next Revolution,” will debut at 9 p.m. on Sunday and become a regular part of the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet’s weekend lineup. It will replace a repeat airing of Jeanie Piro’s Saturday-evening hour, and suggests Fox News is eager to examine a topic that is playing out around the world, not just in the United States.

The host, a former restaurateur, consultant and author, wants to get behind the headlines that he says don’t reflect the plight of a significant segment in America. “There are a number of people who are not in the workforce who have given up looking for jobs, and that’s the real economic crisis in America. We will be looking at it in our first show.:”

One recurring segment, “SwampWatch,” will examine which industries, agencies and political groups in Washington D.C. and beyond are having an effect on President Trump’s pledge to “drain the swamp.”

“People really want to see real change happen,” he notes. “We will be holding Washington to account to deliver the change that people voted for, and by Washington, I do mean Congress, but also the Trump administration,” he says. “We will be looking to see whether the populist revolution is actually turning into real change.”

Hilton says he comes by his interest in the working class honestly – he was born into it. The child of Hungarian immigrants who traveled to the United Kingdom, Hilton says he “grea up in a house where we very much identified with Margaret Thatcher and the Conservative Party as champions for working people,” he says. He has long had “a very strong passion for putting power in people’s hands.”

Viewers already have some power in their hands – the remote control. Hilton will get his chance to help viewers use it this Sunday and others to follow.